What Have The M&M's Spokescandies Been Up To? A New Super Bowl 2023 Preview Shows Us
Modern advertising is a far cry from the methods marketers used in the past to promote various goods and services. Long gone are the days when a business simply presented a product and its features to entice consumers to give it a shot. With the advent of social media, major corporations have taken to the likes of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to interact with the public and affix a personality to their brand. Consider a recent post from Taco Bell's Twitter profile, which simply asks "Do you close your eyes when you take a bite of a taco or are you normal?"
Not everyone is a fan of modern product branding, especially where M&M's is concerned. As reported by Time, the decision to update the spokescandies' appearance, which are anthropomorphic versions of M&M's, was met with lots of unexpected criticism. The biggest points of contention involved the two "female" candies, who previously sported high-heeled boots and stilettos. Upon providing the mascots with more sensible footwear, Mars Inc. (owner of the M&M's brand) became the subject of much ire. Tucker Carlson, an infamous right-wing commentator, lamented the change, stating that "you wouldn't want to have a drink with any one of them." The desirability of cartoon drinking buddies aside, repeated criticism did lead Mars Inc. to cease using the mascots for the time being.
So, where are the spokescandies now?
Per People, M&M's made the decision to "pause" their candy mascots in the wake of all the furor that erupted after updating the characters. Instead, beloved comedian and actress Maya Rudolph will be taking over as "Chief of Fun", complete with her very own Super Bowl commercial scheduled for February 12. Rudolph definitely appears enthusiastic about her new role, based on her desire to update the name of the iconic candy to MA&YA's. The original spokescandies are also making the most of their hiatus.
According to a video shared with People, M&M's candy mascots certainly have a lot on their plates. Purple, who represents peanut M&M's, is trying her hand at a music career. As for Orange, the brand's notable nervous nelly, he's taken up meditation in an attempt to lead a more centered and peaceful life. Green, who received harsh criticism for her change in footwear, is fighting back with her very own high-fashion sneaker line. While the impending Super Bowl commercial is sure to provide greater insight into the spokescandies' new pursuits, it's good to know that they're not letting a bit of questionable criticism hold them back.