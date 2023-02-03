What Have The M&M's Spokescandies Been Up To? A New Super Bowl 2023 Preview Shows Us

Modern advertising is a far cry from the methods marketers used in the past to promote various goods and services. Long gone are the days when a business simply presented a product and its features to entice consumers to give it a shot. With the advent of social media, major corporations have taken to the likes of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to interact with the public and affix a personality to their brand. Consider a recent post from Taco Bell's Twitter profile, which simply asks "Do you close your eyes when you take a bite of a taco or are you normal?"

Not everyone is a fan of modern product branding, especially where M&M's is concerned. As reported by Time, the decision to update the spokescandies' appearance, which are anthropomorphic versions of M&M's, was met with lots of unexpected criticism. The biggest points of contention involved the two "female" candies, who previously sported high-heeled boots and stilettos. Upon providing the mascots with more sensible footwear, Mars Inc. (owner of the M&M's brand) became the subject of much ire. Tucker Carlson, an infamous right-wing commentator, lamented the change, stating that "you wouldn't want to have a drink with any one of them." The desirability of cartoon drinking buddies aside, repeated criticism did lead Mars Inc. to cease using the mascots for the time being.