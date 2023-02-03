Over 160 Million Plant-Based Wings Will Be Eaten During Super Bowl 2023

Snacks are an essential part of any Super Bowl party. According to Better Homes & Gardens, some of the most popular party snacks are the classics: pizza, nachos, chips, and dips. The site reports that around 36% of Americans consider chicken wings to be a must-have for any Super Bowl party, with nearly 1.4 billion chicken wings eaten for Super Bowl Sunday each year, as per the National Chicken Council.

Chicken wings actually became a Super Bowl staple thanks to sports bars, according to NPR. Wings were cheap and convenient to cook for a crowd, so they became a go-to for bar patrons seeking a meal while watching the big game.

Now, thanks to some plant-based meat alternatives, it's easy for people following all diets to enjoy some kind of wings during their Super Bowl parties. One organization is predicting that plant-based wings are going to be present at quite a few parties this year.