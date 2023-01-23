M&Ms Halts Spokescandies After Recent Backlash

In the 82 years since the candy made its chocolatey debut, the company behind M&M's went from making the perfect treat for WWII soldiers (per HISTORY) to being accused by Rolling Stone of shaming the green M&M. Okay, let's back up a little.

After facing a sales road bump in the 90s, M&M's brand cemented itself as a pop culture icon when it decided to reinvigorate its presence by creating a cast of characters based on its delectable candies (via Insider). But among the walkin', talkin' M&M's we've grown to love was one that has often been criticized (per Daily Mail.com) — the gogo-boot strutting Green M&M, a character that has been touted, as Insider reports, as "the sexy one." However, as most of us already know, when the brand tried to give the Green M&M a design suited for "a more dynamic, progressive world" (per CBS News) by trading out the spokecandy's heels for sneakers, the internet nearly imploded.

However, social media did eventually move on from the incident. The world kept turning and the spokescandies kept appearing on M&M'S packages and commercials. But it seems all was not well with our favorite anthropomorphic candies after all. Because M&M's just announced on Twitter that it's halting the promotional use of its spokescandies.