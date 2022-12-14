What You Need To Know About Dunkin's Free Food This Month
'Tis the season of holiday giving, and it looks like some of your favorite restaurants and brands are getting in on the fun. We're well into December, a great time to enjoy some of your favorites while also saving some money. In the last few weeks alone, Chick-Fil-kickstarted the holiday spirit in mid-November by bringing back a couple of holiday classics – their peppermint chip milkshake and chicken tortilla soup, respectively. Around the same time, Carl's Jr. announced nearly two weeks' worth of holiday deals as well with some "big energy" combos. And for those that don't feel like doing all of the cooking this holiday season, there are always restaurants that offer seasonal meals to give you a break.
Food aside, there's also a wonderful list of holiday drinks to keep you warm this winter. One of the most expansive options in this category comes from the beloved chain Dunkin'. This year it launched its largest holiday menu ever. Its generosity doesn't stop there, either: Food & Wine reports that Dunkin' still has an avalanche of deals and giveaways that will be going on throughout the month of December.
Dunkin's donut deals for December
According to Food & Wine, Dunkin is launching its own version of the 12 days of Christmas — but instead of a partridge in a pear tree, you'll be getting free donuts if you're a Dunkin' Rewards member. Every day from now until December 24, 2022, subscribers to the Dunkin' Rewards program can grab a free donut with the purchase of a drink, sized medium or larger. Though the giveaway is limited to a single donut per day, it's sure to help make the season bright.
On top of that, Food & Wine additionally notes that Dunkin' is also partnering with Grubhub for another batch of deals and free giveaways. Dunkin' has a rotating calendar of free foods that will be added to any Dunkin' Grubhub order of $15 or more. These goodies include free hot or iced coffees, free hash browns, and a free wake-up wrap, among others. Qualifying orders must be made after 2 p.m. at participating Dunkin' locations. Any rewards members that have the forethought to make their orders ahead of time on December 21 (i.e., the Winter Solstice) can also receive a free Midnight Blend coffee, per Food & Wine.