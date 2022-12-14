What You Need To Know About Dunkin's Free Food This Month

'Tis the season of holiday giving, and it looks like some of your favorite restaurants and brands are getting in on the fun. We're well into December, a great time to enjoy some of your favorites while also saving some money. In the last few weeks alone, Chick-Fil-kickstarted the holiday spirit in mid-November by bringing back a couple of holiday classics – their peppermint chip milkshake and chicken tortilla soup, respectively. Around the same time, Carl's Jr. announced nearly two weeks' worth of holiday deals as well with some "big energy" combos. And for those that don't feel like doing all of the cooking this holiday season, there are always restaurants that offer seasonal meals to give you a break.

Food aside, there's also a wonderful list of holiday drinks to keep you warm this winter. One of the most expansive options in this category comes from the beloved chain Dunkin'. This year it launched its largest holiday menu ever. Its generosity doesn't stop there, either: Food & Wine reports that Dunkin' still has an avalanche of deals and giveaways that will be going on throughout the month of December.