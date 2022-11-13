Chick-Fil-A Is Decking The Halls With The Return Of Two Holiday Classics
Tradition is a central part of the holiday season. Classics like Thanksgiving turkey and Christmas ham spring to mind when it comes to food. Those can take a lot of time and effort to prepare, though, and sometimes it's easier to just grab some fast food between shopping for holiday presents. That's where chicken comes in, particularly Chick-fil-A.
Chick-fil-A is no stranger to tradition. Famous for being closed on Sundays, this chain has been upholding that practice ever since its founder, S. Truett Cathy, first opened Dwarf Grill, the fast food brand's mid-1900s predecessor (via Fox). Similarly, one of the seasonal items appearing on Chick-fil-A's menu this winter also dates back to those early days, according to PR Newswire. The other product, while not quite as old, has been around on and off for over a decade now.
Sometimes, innovation can be good. In the fall of 2022, Chick-fil-A brought back the one-year-old Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich and introduced the brand new Autumn Spice Milkshake, delighting many, per USA Today. Nonetheless, with Yuletide rolling around, Chick-fil-A expects nostalgia to fill its customer's hearts instead.
So, what are these time-honored fan favorites decking Chick-fil-A's halls this winter?
Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chick-fil-A fans will get to choose between something icy cold and something as warm as chestnuts roasting over an open fire this year. Per PR Newswire, Chick-fil-A is bringing the Peppermint Chip Milkshake (dating back to 2008) and the Chicken Tortilla Soup (from 20th-century Dwarf Grill) back to its menu. This will start on November 14th and continue as long as supplies last.
These items are as iconic as they are beloved. The Peppermint Chip Milkshake combines peppermint bark with Chick-fil-A's hand-spun icedream, plus whip cream and a cherry on top, according to PR Newswire. Given that this shake was requested more than ever before in 2021, its fans should be elated to have it back. Meanwhile, the Chicken Tortilla Soup consists of chicken (original and spicy, via Multivu), as well as beans, blended veggies, seasoned corn tortilla strips, and spices, all inside a creamy broth. Both products will be available for delivery, dine-in, and pick-up across the country for a limited, merry time. To Chick-fil-A's most loyal customers, that might be the greatest gift of all this year.