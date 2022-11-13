Chick-Fil-A Is Decking The Halls With The Return Of Two Holiday Classics

Tradition is a central part of the holiday season. Classics like Thanksgiving turkey and Christmas ham spring to mind when it comes to food. Those can take a lot of time and effort to prepare, though, and sometimes it's easier to just grab some fast food between shopping for holiday presents. That's where chicken comes in, particularly Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A is no stranger to tradition. Famous for being closed on Sundays, this chain has been upholding that practice ever since its founder, S. Truett Cathy, first opened Dwarf Grill, the fast food brand's mid-1900s predecessor (via Fox). Similarly, one of the seasonal items appearing on Chick-fil-A's menu this winter also dates back to those early days, according to PR Newswire. The other product, while not quite as old, has been around on and off for over a decade now.

Sometimes, innovation can be good. In the fall of 2022, Chick-fil-A brought back the one-year-old Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich and introduced the brand new Autumn Spice Milkshake, delighting many, per USA Today. Nonetheless, with Yuletide rolling around, Chick-fil-A expects nostalgia to fill its customer's hearts instead.

So, what are these time-honored fan favorites decking Chick-fil-A's halls this winter?