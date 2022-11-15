Carls Jr Just Announced Some 'Big Energy' Holiday Deals

Last summer, Latto had the hit, "Big Energy" (per Vulture), which has a lot in common with the song "Fantasy" by Mariah Carey – someone so full of Christmas energy that she tried to trademark the title "Queen of Christmas." Is Carl's Jr playing off of this energy? We don't know, but it would fit well with the holidays. And now the chain would like to introduce the world to "Big Carl Energy," proving that the Big Carl is not just a meal; it's a state of mind. As defined by Urban Dictionary, BCE or Big Carl Energy means "confident enough not to need stuff. You either have it, or you don't."

Presumably, if someone doesn't have this energy, they can get it from "The BCE Combo" As told to Mashed in an email, this combo lets diners feed their inner BCE with a Really Big Carl (a triple cheeseburger with lettuce on a toasted sesame seed bun), large waffle fries, and a large Orange Fanta. It is on offer now through December 13, and MyRewards members will get a $4 discount.

Less-involved ways to feed that Big Carl Energy include the Big Carl, a double cheeseburger with Classic Sauce that has a starting price of $6.69. For 90 cents more, there's the Really Big Carl, a substantial-sounding triple-decker cheeseburger with Classic Sauce. Both are served with lettuce on a toasted sesame seed bun and presumably a side of big holiday energy.