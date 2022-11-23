Why Plant-Based Meat May Already Be Considered A Fast Food Failure

For a while, plant-based meat seemed to be on the rise at fast-food restaurants. Burger King began selling the Impossible Whopper. KFC even sold plant-based fried chicken, made from Beyond Meat. However, these launches may not have been as successful as the chains had hoped.

McDonald's began testing the McPlant burger at several locations back in November 2021. According to Insider, earlier this year its addition to the full menu looked promising, as McDonald's expanded the testing to another 600 restaurants in the Dallas and San Francisco areas. However, six months after the initial release, the program abruptly ended — and restaurants reportedly only sold between three to five of the sandwiches daily, as Insider noted in late 2022.

All of this is puzzling, especially since plant-based diets are on the rise, per the Food Revolution Network. Plant-based dairy and meat product sales exceeded $29 billion in 2020, with a projected growth of $162 billion by 2030. With more and more people interested in alternative protein options, why have fast-food sales been so consistently low?