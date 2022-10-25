Plant-Based Protein Fans Will Love Beyond Meat's Newest Invention

All good things come to those who wait. For those that have been vegan for over a decade, you might know what we're talking about. According to The Guardian, before veganism's mainstream presence over the last few years, many people saw the diet choice as unnecessary or even unhealthy, worrying those that partook would be missing out on key nutrients. As years have passed, that stigma has changed as many have become more educated on vegan culture. Now, it's safe to say that veganism is mainstream.

With the widespread acceptance of veganism in society, many different vegan brands have sprouted up into the limelight. Out of the whole lineup of food producers, Beyond Meat has become one of the biggest of these names. While other brands opt to craft ready-to-eat meals and ingredients free of any animal products, Beyond Meat has been offering a meat alternative since 2009, per The New York Times. The Los Angeles-based company offers anything from affordable plant-based burger patties to vegan beef, sweet sausage crumbles, and chicken, per Beyond Meat. For fans of these Beyond Meat products, get excited. There's a new player entering the game.