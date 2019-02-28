When is Passover 2019?

Passover is a special holiday in many Jewish households. During the holiday each spring, loved ones gather around the table to enjoy at least one Seder meal full of rituals, prayers, and delicious Passover recipes.

11 Essential Passover Recipes

Commemorating the story from the Torah of the Exodus from Egypt, this holiday lasts one week. The traditions and foods served all symbolize something significant from the biblical story of Passover, told at every Seder around the world. As a sign of sacrifice and to commemorate ancestors who, according to the story, baked bread without yeast on hot desert stones, those celebrating Passover often give up leavened bread during this time. Instead, those who observe Passover will eat matzo, a special type of unleavened bread, and other foods made without yeast. At the Seder, there is plenty of wine passed around and an abundance of storytelling, quality time with family, and overall joy. Who needs leavened bread to have a good time?

Though the holiday is full of ritualistic tradition, the actual dates of Passover change every year. The Jewish calendar follows the creationist belief that God made the “evening and the morning” on the first day, meaning the calendar cycles with the moon. As lunar cycles change, so does the Jewish calendar.

This year in 2019, Passover begins on April 19 at sundown and ends on April 27.

But don’t worry: We have everything you need to plan your Passover feast. Gather some delicious recipes to make with matzo, and be sure the matzo you do buy is kosher for Passover. Keeping kosher doesn’t have to be boring when you have recipes for delicious Passover-friendly meals. Tell your family and friends all about your own Passover traditions and learn a few of the unique customs of celebrations around the world.

Hosting a Seder of your own? Here is a full list of must-haves for every traditional Passover feast, as well as the Passover-friendly desserts that will sweeten up your Seder menu. And, though we hope you won’t need to use them, we have some tips and tricks for conquering even the most devastating Passover Seder emergencies. You could even prepare a full feast using only your slow-cooker.

From Passover menus and party ideas to the best Passover dinner and Seder recipes, this guide for planning Passover has everything you'll need.