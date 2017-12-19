'Star Wars Day at Sea' Returns to Disney Cruise Line Sailings

Disney Cruise Line will transport guests to a galaxy far, far away on 15 Caribbean cruises that celebrate epic Star Wars adventures at sea onboard the Disney Fantasy. With departure dates from January 6 through April 14, 2018, all seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruise itineraries will feature the out-of-this-world Star Wars Day at Sea attended by iconic characters including Jedi, Wookiees, Stormtroopers, and droids.

The galactic adventure on the Milky Way-sized ship will feature a full day of Star Wars celebrations including Star Wars-themed family and youth activities; unique meals and drinks; and specially-themed shows and events. Guests are encouraged to bring costumes for special cosplay gatherings in the atrium lobby, and pretty much anytime you want to save the Empire from the comfort of your poolside deckchair. Casual attire and light sabers are welcome. The day’s grand finale will be the “Summon the Force” deck party with games, music, stunts, special effects, and a fireworks spectacular, plus interactive encounters with the galaxy’s most formidable and heroic characters.

Throughout the cruise, guests can relive the mythic journey of the Skywalkers during screenings of all nine films – including the new “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and the latest installment in the new standalone series “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

At Disney’s Oceaneer Club play space, the new Star Wars: Command Post invites kids to enlist in “Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple,” where Force-sensitive children learn the ways of the Jedi and use their newfound skills in a final face-off with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. Children can traverse the galaxy with flight-training simulators, and interact with holographic models at a one-of-a-kind Star Wars holotable that projects 3-D images of famous Star Wars ships, droids and vehicles such as the Death Star, TIE fighters, and K-2SO from “Rogue One.”

Star Wars-themed arts and crafts, games and activities will be offered throughout the day, and the “Star Wars Drawing Academy” will show budding artists how to draw their favorite characters. A Star Wars scavenger hunt will require that young Jedi use their best secret-message decoding skills to solve a ship-wide mystery, and kids and their parents can compete in Star Wars trivia contests.

Star Wars Day at Sea cruises will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, a convenient one-hour drive from Disney World in Orlando. Western Caribbean cruises depart Jan. 6, 20; Feb. 3, 17; March 3, 17, 31; and April 14, 2018, with visits to Cozumel, Mexico; Falmouth, Jamaica; Grand Cayman; and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay. Eastern Caribbean cruises depart Jan. 13, 27; Feb. 10, 24; March 10, 24; and April 7, 2018, including ports of call in Tortola, St. Thomas, and Castaway Cay.

