This Is the Happiest City in America

There are many reasons why people move to another city — relationship changes, a need for more space, career opportunities, or even just a change of scenery. The Declaration of Independence considers the pursuit of happiness an inalienable right of humankind, and for some, that means moving to a different city because they aren't happy where they are. After all, happiness is key to living a healthy and fulfilled life. With this in mind, we compiled a list of the 50 happiest cities in America, using data from WalletHub. Each city's overall ranking was determined on the basis of a number of factors, including average income, employment levels, and the emotional and physical well-being of residents, as well as the overall community and environment of the city.

From that list, we found that the title of "Happiest City in America" goes to Fremont, California. Nearly sweeping the top three categories on WalletHub’s chart, the Bay Area city took the top spots for community and environment, as well as income and employment, and came in second for physical and emotional well-being. This former Gold Rush town is a gold mine for work and play, with plenty of parks, trails, markets, and events such as the Fremont Festival of the Arts, the largest free street festival on the West Coast and held every August.

It probably won't surprise you that many of America's happiest cities are located on the West Coast, where sunshine abounds. In fact, 18 of the cities on this list are located in California alone! Whether you're looking for a joyful weekend getaway or want to move house, you should definitely start by checking out our list of the 50 happiest cities in America.