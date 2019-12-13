Disneyland has no shortage of places to grab a bite to eat, and we’re not just talking about all of the theme park’s famous Mickey-shaped snacks. There are more than 45 dining options at Disneyland, including snack carts, quick service (where you order at the counter and take your food to your own table on a tray) options and table-service establishments. And some restaurants — like Blue Bayou, Cafe Orleans and Carnation Cafe — can be hard to nab a table at unless you book them when reservations open up 60 days in advance. If you’re not a seasoned pro, it can be hard to know the best places for you and your family to eat. So, to help you plan your culinary tour of Disneyland Park, we’ve tracked down the 20 best sit-down restaurants and ranked them.

The Best Restaurants at Disneyland Park, Ranked

Over the course of a few whirlwind trips to Disneyland, we ate at every single establishment the Happiest Place on Earth has to offer, sampling signature dishes and fan-favorite items. We then judged the restaurants on, first and foremost, the quality and taste of the food. We also took the atmosphere and theme of the restaurant, value and overall experience into consideration.

For the purposes of this list, we ate during lunch and dinner hours and judged based on those menus. Thus, experiences like the ever-popular character breakfast at Plaza Inn or the breakfast options in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge were not considered. We also did not include stands and eateries that are primarily snack spots. As much as we love beignets at the Mint Julep Bar, a turkey leg from one of the many carts throughout the park or a slice of pizza from Daisy’s Diner in Toontown, we focused on the places where you can sit down and have a meal. And these are the 20 best options, ranked.