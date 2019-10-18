In September, Disney announced that it would be rolling out hundreds of new vegan dining options. And while we’ve already seen the new dishes across Walt Disney World, there’s a new plant-based option at Disneyland that we’re kind of obsessed with. Ronto’s Roasters in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now selling a Ronto-less Garden Wrap.

The Ronto-less Garden Wrap features a plant-based sausage, spicy kimchi slaw, sweet pickled cucumber and Gochujang spread, all wrapped up in pita bread and eaten like a taco.

We had the opportunity to try a sample version of the new vegan wrap during a plant-based dinner hosted by Disneyland, and frankly, we think this new Ronto-less dish is better than its pork counterpart, the Ronto Wrap. The plant-based sausage had a nice texture and spicing that reminded us a bit of falafel. The kimchi slaw and Gochujang spread packed a lot of punch without being too intense for those who are wary of spicy foods. It’s more flavorful than anything else. The sweet pickled cucumbers rounded the dish out, adding a nice crunch and a bit of a cooling element against the bolder sauce and kimchi. While we do love the OG Ronto Wrap, the pork sausage can overpower the rest of the components. This plant-based version, however, is very well balanced.

The Ronto-less Garden Wrap is exclusive to the West Coast’s Galaxy’s Edge. You can find it at Ronto’s Roasters during lunch and dinner hours, and it costs $12.99.

This menu item is just one of several new editions to Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge offerings, which also include Chocolate Popcorn with Crait Red Salt ($6.49) at Kat Saka’s Kettle, cinnamon-sugar chicharrones dubbed Kyryll Pork Rinds at Ronto’s Roasters ($7.49) and the Happabore Sampler with cured meats and cheese at Oga’s Cantina ($21). And once you’re done trying all these fun, new snacks, reward yourself with one of Disney’s most iconic treats.