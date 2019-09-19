The Impossible Burger first launched in 2016 and quickly made its way onto menus at 17,000 restaurants nationwide, including Momofuku Nishi, The Butcher’s Daughter and some of your favorite fast food joints like White Castle and Burger King. But all this time, the famous “bleeding” meatless patty had never been available to home cooks for purchase at the grocery store — until now.

The Impossible Burger is finally making its way to supermarket shelves on Sept. 20. (One of its primary competitors, Beyond Meat, has sold its products in grocery stores since 2016.) The hyperrealistic plant-based “meat” — which tastes, feels and smells just like beef — will be debuting at 27 Gelson’s Markets in Southern California. Most locations are in and around Los Angeles, but there are others in Santa Barbara down through San Diego and Palm Springs.

The bioengineered Impossible Burger is kosher, halal and gluten-free certified with no cholesterol, 14 grams of fat, 8 grams of saturated fat and 240 calories per serving. A 12-ounce ground beef-style package will set you back about $8.99, and Gelson’s customers are limited to purchasing 10 packages per visit.



Courtesy of Impossible Foods

If you live in LA, you can get a free sample of the Impossible Burger at the brand’s launch party on the third floor of the Westfield Century City Cabana from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST on Sept. 20 while supplies last. A “diverse crew of grandmas” will be cooking their favorite dishes for shoppers at the center, according to a statement from Impossible Foods.

If you don't live near a Gelson's, don't worry. Impossible Foods is slated to announce additional retailers, including ones on the East Coast, in late September, followed by a nationwide rollout by mid-2020. While your average package of ground beef costs about half as much as the meatless Impossible Burger, its positive environmental impact and plant-based deliciousness certainly makes it a grocery item worth the splurge.