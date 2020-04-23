In March, Starbucks announced it would offer free brewed hot and iced coffee to all first responders and frontline workers until May 3. With coronavirus still in full effect, the company has extended the initiative through May 31.

Coffee Tips and Recipes to Make at Home

Since the campaign began, the chain has served more than 1 million complimentary cups of coffee in the U.S. and Canada. Qualifying customers include police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and researchers.

Before heading in, frontline workers should call their local Starbucks to make sure it’s open, as many stores are closed indefinitely.

Beyond that, Starbucks and The Starbucks Foundation are working to support local heroes in partnership with organizations including Operation Gratitude and the Coalition to Support COVID-19 Frontline Responders to create care packages for more than 300,000 frontline workers across the country. And just like Starbucks, other big brands like Chipotle and KFC are doing what they can to give back.