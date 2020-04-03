On April 1, Starbucks employees were informed that the coffee chain would extend cafe closures and catastrophe pay and benefits until May 3. The decision comes as COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, continues to spread across the United States, and non-essential personnel are urged to stay at home to mitigate the risk of the virus spreading.

Roseann Williams, executive vice president, informed staff that their safety is the company’s top priority in an open letter.

The popular coffee chain plans to protect its employees and the public by encouraging anyone who feels sick to self-isolate and use their Catastrophe Pay benefit. Those who feel healthy and choose to continue working will receive an additional $3 per hour. According to the letter, the company also plans to send thermometers to all company-operated stores.

The letter also states that Starbucks plans to extend temporary cafe closures until May 3 as a way to prevent social gathering. It will continue to serve the public at select drive-thru and delivery only stores.

In March, the chain also announced plans to give coronavirus first responders free coffee until May 3. And The Starbucks Foundation, the chain’s philanthropic arm, will donate $500,000 to support front-line responders in the U.S. The donation will provide care packages to healthcare workers as well as essential medical items.

