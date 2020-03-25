If you’re a police officer, firefighter, paramedic, doctor, nurse, medical researcher or hospital or medical staff member, there’s some good news for you today: Starbucks has announced that you can come by for a free coffee. So you can stop trying to make all those fancy coffee drinks at home.

In a press release, the favorite coffee chain announced that all customers who identify as frontline responders to COVID-19 can receive a tall hot or iced coffee at no charge until May 3.

Starbucks' company-owned locations have shifted to drive-thru only for the time being. Customers can either order at the drive-thru ordering point or use the Starbucks app to order ahead and pick up at the drive-thru window.

The chain has also announced that The Starbucks Foundation, its philanthropic arm, will donate $500,000 to U.S. frontline responders. Half will support delivery of 50,000 care packages to healthcare workers, and half will support delivery of personal protective equipment and essential medical items.

From offering free home food delivery to allowing customers to donate to their favorite restaurant directly through its Yelp page, brands are going above and beyond to help out during this difficult time. These small acts of kindness can truly make a difference.