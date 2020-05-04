Cinco de Mayo is looking a little different this year because of coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean we have to go without guacamole and margaritas. The holiday does fall on Taco Tuesday, after all. For most of the country, you can’t go to a restaurant for the best taco in your state, but you can order takeout to eat in self-quarantine. So, we rounded up the best food and drink deals from chain restaurants for a proper celebration at home.

Chili’s

From May 1 to May 5 at select dine-in Chili's locations, customers can get a $5 draft beer, Presidente Margarita or Patron Trifecta Margarita in commemorative cup. The souvenir is also included with any to-go orders for margaritas and margarita kits. Takeout drink prices vary by location. If that cocktail isn't your bag, we've got you covered with these tequila cocktails that aren't margaritas.

Dos Toros

Dos Toros is offering a $45 taco kit that includes your choice of chicken or pork, beans, rice, peppers and onions, corn, chips, guacamole, pico de gallo, hot sauce and corn tortillas for 12 people.

Chopt

Chopt is bringing back a fan-favorite salad for two weeks starting May 5 — the Mexican Street Corn Caesar. It’s $12 and comes with grilled chicken, Mexican street corn, pickled red onions, spiced pepitas, romaine, kale, purple cabbage, cilantro and cotija herb Caesar dressing.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is offering a specialty taco kit now through May 5. It comes with cilantro, limes, roma tomatoes, serrano peppers, yellow onion, black beans, shredded cheese, tortillas and your choice of steak, mahi or chicken. It costs $15 to $24 depending on meat selection for four servings. Add a margarita pitcher for $32 or, if you just want the booze, it’s $35 sans taco kit.

Chipotle

Chipotle has extended free delivery on $10 or more through May 10, and on Cinco de Mayo, you can score free queso with any entree too. Order online through the Chipotle app or on Chipotle.com and use the code QUESO55 at checkout. If you don't want to pay extra for guac, you can make your own using this recipe from executive chef Chad Brauze.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s new At Home Taco Bar feeds six people for $25. It comes with flour eight flour tortillas, 12 crunchy taco shells, nacho chips, seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, hot sauce packets and napkins. Get it by ordering ahead and picking up at the drive-thru, or via Grubhub for free delivery from participating locations. Better yet, the brand is releasing copycat recipes for some of its most popular items on the Taco Bell blog.

Cheesecake Factory

Though it’s not directly tied to Cinco de Mayo, The Cheesecake Factory has launched limited-time-only Happy Hour deals for pickup and curbside to-go orders May 4 through May 8 and May 11 through 15 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Choose from 10 full-size portions of popular appetizers and a next-level burger with double patties, double cheese, grilled onions and special sauce on a toasted brioche bun — all for just $7.50 each. Get a bottle of house cabernet, chardonnay or merlot for $15, or mix and match six packs of Angry Orchard, Coors Light, Corona Extra and Heineken for $12.95.

Del Taco

Del Taco is offering all-day deals including three tacos for $1.49 via takeout, drive-thru and delivery through the Del Taco app and Postmates. On Postmates, get $3 off $15 or more, and unlock free delivery using a special code that will be shared on Del Taco’s social media pages on May 5.

Tijuana Flats

Tijuana Flats “Cinco de Quarantine-O” promotion includes a $50 Family-Style Cinco Party Pack for four to six people featuring two proteins, toppings, tortillas, chips and salsa, and your choice of soda, beer or wine. Guests can also order two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99.

QDOBA

QDOBA is selling a Family Meal Deal for five people. It comes with your choice of grilled adobo chicken or steak, cilantro lime rice, black beans, queso, pico de gallo, salsa verde, shredded cheese, tortillas and a large bag of chips starting at $34.95. Consumers can also get a burrito, side of chips and salsa and sweet treat for $9.95 through the QDOBA app or at QDOBA.com for pickup or delivery. But if takeout isn’t in the stars for your Cinco celebration, create your own spread using these favorite Mexican recipes to make at home.

Updated May 4, 2020, at 5 p.m.: Due to a source's update, the price of the Chopt salad has been changed to $12.