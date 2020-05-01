It’s almost Cinco de Mayo, which gives us the perfect excuse to queue up the ultimate at-home celebration. We’ve got you covered with tequila cocktails that aren't margaritas, Chipotle recently revealed its recipe for guac and Taco Bell is here with an all-new taco bar kit that serves six people for just $25.

Here’s what you get: eight flour tortillas, 12 crunchy taco shells, nacho chips, seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, hot sauce packets and napkins.



Courtesy of Taco Bell

Starting May 1, fans can order the deconstructed setup on the Taco Bell app to pick up at the drive-thru or through Grubhub for delivery. Price and participation may vary by location.

Better yet, the chain is launching a series of recipe cards straight from the Taco Bell Test Kitchen. Starting May 3 on Taco Bell’s blog, the chain will post step-by-step instructions on how to make cult favorite fast food menu items like the Double-Decker Taco, and boozy drinks including a Strawberry Freeze Tequila Sunrise.

As a sneak peak, here's the lowdown on how to make the chain's Crunchy Taco:

Taco Bell Crunchy Taco Recipe

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 crunchy taco shell

2 spoonfulls seasoned beef

2 finger pinches of shredded lettuce

1 finger pinch of shredded cheese

Directions:

Place seasoned beef along the bottom of your crunchy taco shell.

Sprinkle shredded lettuce right on top of the seasoned beef and tuck it down in the shell. Make sure you leave enough room for the cheese.

Finish with sprinkling shredded cheddar cheese on top of lettuce.

For double the crunch, preheat your oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit, place the crunchy taco shell on an oven-safe dish or pan and toast for 10 minutes. And to make it Supreme, add a spoonful of sour cream on top of the seasoned beef, finished with shredded cheddar and a two finger pinch of diced tomatoes. For more on how to make takeout at home, dig into these fast food copycat recipes for Chipotle, McDonalds and more.

Updated 5/1/2020 at 9:30 a.m.: Due to a source's error, the date was incorrect. The taco bar will launch on May 1.