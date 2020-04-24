The guacamole you pay extra for at Chipotle is now available for you to make at home and load up on to your heart's content. On April 23, Chipotle's executive chef Chad Brauze hosted an Instagram Live video on the fast casual chain’s profile to reveal the ingredients and demonstrate how to make it. That same recipe was also posted to Twitter and, for convenience, we have it for you right here.

Restaurant Secrets Every Home Cook Should Know

In the same Instagram Live, Gauze also taught viewers how to make "Superfood Guac" with hemp oil, chia seeds and hemp seeds; the "Extra-est Guac" with pomegranate, cotija cheese, pepitas and adobo; and "Guac Ranch" with homemade or store-bought ranch mixed with guacamole. But for Chipotle fans, the chain's guac shines all on its own.

The ingredient list for basic Chipotle-style guacamole features all the familiar suspects: avocado, lime juice, cilantro, red onion, jalapeño and salt. All you need are chips for dipping, tortillas, shredded cheese and a few other ingredients to make your own homemade version of one of the best burritos in America.

Chipotle Guacamole Recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 ripe Hass avocados

2 teaspoons of lime juice

2 tablespoons of cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup of red onion, diced

1/2 jalapeño including seeds, diced

1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt

Directions:

Cut avocados in half and remove pits carefully.

Scoop the avocados into a bowl.

Toss and coat with lime juice.

Add the salt and mash until it’s a smooth consistency.

Fold in remaining ingredients and mix.

Taste the guac and adjust seasoning if necessary.