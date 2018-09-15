M&Ms Testing Three Nutty Flavors: Jalapeno, Coconut and Toffee

There are some nutty plans in the future for peanut M&Ms. The food vlog SnackChatLive with Brent Timm scooped the treat world by revealing photos of three new flavors of the candy, each with an international accent: Thai coconut peanut, Mexican jalapeño peanut, and English toffee peanut.

Old-School Snacks We Bet You Completely Forgot Existed

A spokeswoman for M&Ms remained sweetly elusive. “We’re always looking for ways to surprise and delight M&Ms fans,” she said in an email to The Daily Meal. “We don’t have additional information at this time, but we look forward to sharing updates as they are available.”

Still, it’s not hard to figure out that the candy company seems to be testing the three flavors to see which one catches on with the snacking public. They’ve done this before, with crunchy espresso, crunchy raspberry and crunchy mint earlier this year, and with coffee nut, honey nut, and chili nut flavors in 2016.

The jalapeño flavor seems to have stirred the most interest.

“The jalapeño, you can definitely taste it, but it’s very light, and very subtle,” said Brent Timm of SnackChatLive in a YouTube review. “Super-mild, don’t be worried about the spice.”

The familiar M&M mascots appear on each bag wearing something to indicate the nationality of the flavor. The Mexican jalapeño mascot wears a sombrero and holds a handful of hot peppers, the English toffee mascot wears a bowler hat flying a Union Jack, and the Thai coconut mascot has tucked a tropical flower behind its ear, and is sipping a drink from a coconut shell.

No date has been announced for the new flavors, but smart bets are on 2019. While snackers await the new flavors, it might be a good time to read up on surprising facts about your 20 favorite candy brands.