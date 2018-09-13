It’s time to eat and drink your way around the world again! On August 30, Walt Disney World kicked off its 23rd annual Epcot International Food and Wine Festival. This celebration of all things food and drink is Epcot’s longest-running and biggest festival. This year’s Food and Wine will run 75 days, through November 12. And if that isn’t big enough for you, wait until you hear about the 40 different food booths across the theme park, culinary seminars and concert series featuring the likes of Smash Mouth and Boyz II Men.



For the most part, the booths at Food and Wine feature tapas-sized portions of three or four different dishes inspired by culinary trends and different countries around the world beyond those already represented at the theme park’s World Showcase. While you can always eat Norwegian, Moroccan or German food at Epcot, this showcase broadens the culinary landscape to include countries like New Zealand, Thailand, Belgium, Brazil and many, many more.



If that all sounds just a little bit overwhelming, well, we don’t blame you! There’s a lot to process! But if you’re heading to Walt Disney World this fall (which you should!), we’re here to help make your snacking decisions a little easier with the 10 best dishes at this year’s Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.