Ready or not, Halloween is almost here. The holiday synonymous with pumpkins and candy is celebrated by an estimated 175 million Americans who are expected to spend $9 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation, a Washington, D.C.-based retail trade association.

How to Not Be the Most Hated House on Halloween Gallery

Americans are planning to spend a total of $3.2 billion on costumes, $2.7 billion on decorations, $2.6 billion on candy, and $400 million on greeting cards this Halloween. With so much money and time put into the scariest holiday of the year, be sure you prep properly. This includes making sure your home is ready for the big day. You don't want to waste all that money after all!

Some 30 percent of revelers will take their children trick-or-treating, and there are 120 million potential stops for collecting treats, according to the U.S. Census. Avoid classic Halloween pranks like having your house egged, trees wrapped in toilet paper, amd generally being the most hated house on Halloween by being prepared. Avoid these top 10 pitfalls to ensure your Halloween is filled with treats (not tricks).