13 Signs You’re Totally Obsessed With Halloween

People who love Halloween know it isn’t just a day of the year to get candy and watch one scary movie.

You know it’s a lifestyle. Halloween fans eat, sleep, and breathe everything related to October 31. Do you think you’re Halloween obsessed? You just might be, and here are 13 spooky signs you’re pretty into this day:

Starting after, like, the Fourth of July.





You start planning your Halloween costume on November 1

The jack-o’-lanterns are still on the porch, and you’re sketching out next year’s Bride of Frankenstein costume. It’s going to be insane!





But you think of new, more interesting costumes throughout the year

Hey! You’re going to more than one party, right? A different outfit for each one!





Even your pets have perfect homemade costumes

You dressed your dog up as a lion; he’s not going to get a complex about it, though.





Pumpkin picking is your favorite sport

You know the best pumpkin isn’t the biggest. It’s all about the perfect shape and that bright orange hue.





And you carve them with unmatched precision

You don’t need any guidebooks to show you how to make the perfect pumpkin face.





You know the power of a good ghost story



What’s the point of talking to other people if you can’t scare the living daylights out of them?





Your entire movie collection is horror films

From Amityville Horror to Zombieland, you’ve seen them all.





You watch every evening of 13 Nights of Halloween

You don’t care that Edward Scissorhands is on 10 times; you’re always tuned in to Freeform.





You quote Hocus Pocus whenever possible

“You know I’ve always wanted a child. And now I think I’ll have one… on toast!”





You’re willing to travel across county lines to find the best haunted houses

The most haunted spots in America? Yeah, you’ve been to all of them.





When you’re not visiting haunted houses, you’re turning your home into one

You have more cobwebs, plastic severed limbs, and fake tombstones than a Spirit Halloween store.





You totally understand that Halloween is better than Christmas

I mean, should you even have to explain why?