The Most Popular Halloween Candy the Decade You Were Born

There are a lot of great traditions surrounding Halloween: carving pumpkins, throwing graveyard smashes and trick-or-treating. Since the 1920s, going door-to-door and begging for candy has been a favorite pastime for children around the United States. Little girls and boys will dress up as ghosts, witches, cowboys and cats and get treats — or else. I mean, what’s not to like about that? And while the technical aspects of trick-or-treating haven’t changed much in the past 100 years, the most popular candies certainly have.

The Most Popular Halloween Candies of Every Decade Gallery

Some confections, like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey’s bars and the Baby Ruth have been popular ever since trick-or-treating came into vogue. But other candies have gone in and out of fashion (and production).

You’ll be hard-pressed to find many Boston Baked Beans, Oh Henry! bars or Satellite Wafers in many children’s pillowcases and plastic pumpkins this Halloween, but in decades past, they were all the rage. And some Halloween staples like Skittles, Laffy Taffy and AirHeads are far, far newer than you may think.



What was in your trick-or-treat bag when you were going door-to-door? Take a walk down memory lane and see the most popular Halloween candies of every decade.