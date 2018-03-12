Just because you’re taking a multivitamin doesn’t mean you have all the nutrients you need. Most of our nutrients should be coming from food — so long as you eat a diverse range of foods and your diet is rich with grains, fruits, and vegetables, you’re probably okay. But many people are lacking in their diet from one area or another; this could cause a nutrient deficiency.

Vitamins You’re Probably Missing Gallery

Nutrients include macronutrients and micronutrients. Macronutrients are fats, carbohydrates, and proteins. These are essential to eat every day. Micronutrients are the smaller, less talked about nutrients. They consist of vitamins and minerals that keep your body working at its best. Different micronutrients assist with different processes in the body.

If you don’t eat enough of a nutrient over time, it could result in a deficiency. Nutrient deficiencies often leave people feeling weak, tired, and irritable. They can also have negative health effects long-term.

Americans are more likely to get enough of certain nutrients than others. The micronutrients on this list are the ones that Americans are most likely to be lacking, according to data from U.S. Department of Agriculture’s dietary guidelines. Find out which vitamins and minerals you’re probably missing from your food.