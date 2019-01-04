There’s no getting around it — heart health is one of the most significant health concerns in America. Heart disease reigns as the No. 1 killer in the United States, causing around 610,000 deaths every year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Certain demographics are at a greater risk than others and genetics can greatly influence whether or not you’re likely to be affected — but it’s a smart idea for everyone to be on the lookout for signs that your heart might be in trouble.

50 Foods That Are Good for Your Heart Gallery

When it comes to maintaining your heart health, there are a number of things you can do to keep yourself safe. Exercising regularly, refraining from smoking, and keeping up your mental health can all help to avoid heart problems according to the American Heart Association. But diet, they say, also plays a large role.

Your cholesterol, your blood pressure, and the health of your arteries all affect your heart health in the long-term. Certain foods can also put you at greater risk for a heart attack, especially if you’ve suffered one already. Avoiding excessive amounts of foods that can increase your blood pressure is important, as is maintaining eating habits that help prevent hypertension in the future. Understanding cholesterol can be challenging — especially since foods that seem unhealthy may actually be good for your cholesterol count — but is crucial if you are worried about heart disease or stroke.

But eating healthy for your heart doesn’t have to be miserable. There are lots of foods you can add to your plate to create colorful, delicious dinners that aren’t bland or boring. Not sure which foods at the grocery store you should buy? Here are 50 foods that are proven to be good for your heart you should try.