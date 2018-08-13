It’s hard to pinpoint just how much water you need each day. Health professionals have different opinions, and the number of ounces your body needs can rise or fall depending on all kinds of variables. An increase in physical activity, for instance, ramps up your requirement. Salty foods can do more than ramp up your blood pressure. They can also dehydrate you, leaving you parched and reaching for water all day long.

This Is What Can Happen If You Don’t Drink Enough Water Gallery

But how are you to know if you’re not drinking enough? There are some obvious signs. Thirst, for instance, is a pretty reliable cue. If you’re thirsty, it’s a sign that you’re already partially dehydrated. But past that clear sign, your body is trying to nag you to hydrate with other more subtle symptoms.

As you get progressively more dehydrated, the symptoms will start to pile up. Your body needs water to work properly — the less water it has at its disposal, the more it’s going to struggle just to perform basic functions. From the inside out, things are going to start to break down.

The effects can actually be more painful and uncomfortable than you might think. These are some of the many things that can happen to your body if you don’t drink enough water.