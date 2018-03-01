The start of spring means a few things. You’ll be spending more time outside, munching on fresh spring salads, and doing some spring cleaning. But you’ll also have to deal with daylight saving time. It happens every year, but somehow the switch never fails to be a hassle.

Your Daylight Saving Time Survival Guide Gallery

At 2 a.m., the clock jumps to 3 a.m. The sun will rise later in the morning and set later in the evening. All you’ll miss is one meager hour of sleep.

Every year, daylight saving time falls on a Sunday. This is no coincidence — daylight saving time was designed this way so that the time swap is as convenient as possible. And unless you work in the food industry, a hospital, or some other profession that demands your weekend, it’s likely you have the day off and can sleep in.

But just one missing hour of sleep can cause more distress than you might think. Many people find themselves feeling groggy, overdoing it on caffeine, and generally feeling blue. Here are some things you can do to help plan ahead and avoid the slump.