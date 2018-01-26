This Breakfast Will Help You Recover From a Night of Terrible Sleep

Oof. This morning is about to be rough. Whether you spent the night out, squandered it staring at your computer screen, or watched the time tick by as you tossed and turned, a night of no sleep can ruin your entire next day. You’re bound to wake up crabby. And unless you start your day off right with a purposeful routine and a smartly chosen breakfast, you might just stay that way.

But we’re here to help you through the morning with the breakfast with exactly the ingredients you need to turn a brighter corner.

Speaking of bright things, you should open your shades. The sunlight helps.

Groggy and irritable, you might be tempted to skip breakfast once you wake up. But we promise — that’s a really bad idea. You have at least four long, onerous hours before lunch if you’re working a 9 to 5; do you really want to be hungry on top of all that fatigue?

No, you don’t. The good news is that one of the best breakfasts for providing morning energy is as simple as it is delicious.

It’s eggs and toast. (And a cup of coffee, of course.)

Here’s why. You don’t want to eat too much, since a large meal will take a lot of energy to digest. But you don’t want to eat too little, either — remember that hunger we were warning you about? Two eggs and two basic slices of buttered bread won’t overwhelm your system; but it will provide you with some important nutrition to keep you awake.

The carbs in the bread will digest fast, getting you out the door and to your desk. Then, the slower sources of energy (protein and fat, both found in the eggs) will kick in and fuel you through until lunch.

Here’s a bonus: Eggs contain a hefty dose of B-vitamins, your body’s helping hand when it’s feeling drained. B-vitamins are essential for converting food into usable fuel — and after your all-nighter, you need that now more than ever.

Hopefully, this breakfast will be the energizing boost you need. Tomorrow, though, make sure you get more sleep to avoid these disturbing side effects to being sleep-deprived.