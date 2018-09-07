This Is the Best Tea to Put You to Sleep

Getting enough shut-eye seems like a luxury to a lot of people. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over a third of Americans are sleep deprived on a regular basis. But there is something that can help you catch some quality zzzs: tea.

“There are a variety of teas that can help with insomnia and anxiety,” New York-based internist Dr. Frank Contacessa told The Daily Meal in an email. “Chamomile, valerian root, and lemon balm can have calming effects and even relax the muscles.”

In one study of postpartum women in the Journal of Advanced Nursing, regularly drinking chamomile tea daily for two weeks led to short-term sleep benefits. And a 2010 study showed that chamomile had many health benefits including treating insomnia.

Just be sure to double-check that your tea is caffeine-free before downing a cup at bedtime. The good news is herbal teas are typically caffeine free, so you should be in the clear if you stick to those blends.



istockphoto.com Adding lemon to your tea can add health benefits, as well.

Need some suggestions? One of our favorite best teas to put you to sleep is the appropriately named Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime. It features soothing herbs like valerian, spearmint, and, of course, chamomile to help you hit the hay. Bigelow Sweet Dreams Herbal Tea is another great option with similar ingredients and a hint of rose blossoms to really get you in the bedtime mood.

And tea isn’t the only drink that will lull you to sleep. There are plenty of other beverages you could pour that will help you sleep like a baby.

