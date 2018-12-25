Sunny rosé may be the perfect summer wine, but this giant pillow, which looks just like an enormous bottle of the popular drink, knows no season. The plush, crushed-velvet pillow features embroidered accents, and looks just like an elegant bottle of summer’s finest.

“Every hour is happy with this oversized pillow shaped like a big bottle of rosé,” the Urban Outfitters online site brags.



UrbanOutfitters.com

The pillow’s a lot bigger than a regular rosé bottle, measuring 25.5 inches long by 9 inches wide. Instructions are to spot clean it, so should you spill a few drops of a certain beverage on it (milk, or something), have a clean wet cloth handy.



UrbanOutfitters.com

Urban Outfitters’ model looks pretty happy to have gotten her oversized-sweater draped hands on one, and she should. At $69, these don’t come cheap. But one could make a sweet birthday gift for the rosé-lover who has everything. If the pillow already has you thinking pink, here are 20 reasons why you should drink a glass of wine every day.