There are a few fantasies everyone has — like running away from it all and moving to a stunning Hawaiian beach, marrying a gorgeous movie star, and bathing in silky-smooth chocolate. The practicability of any of these fantasies is debatable at best, but for Danny DeVito, bathing in chocolate is just another day on the job. The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star does just that in a new teaser for M&M’s Super Bowl LII commercial.

In a new teaser for M&M’s latest Super Bowl commercial, the 73-year-old actor can be seen wading in a pool of delicious, milky brown chocolate. As the camera zooms out, you can see his pure joy as he rocks a red M&M’s suit and a pair of thick black glasses.With an indication of what’s to come, DeVito mumbles just three words: “Mmm. Super Bowl.” So to see the full glory of this ad, you’re going to have to wait a little while.



And the ad is sure to be a hit. After being live for only a matter of hours, the preview has already racked up over 280,000 hits on YouTube and is No. 24 on the streaming site’s trending list.



Of course, M&M’s is just one of many food products set to debut new ads during the Super Bowl. Pringles, Tostitos, Budweiser, and more will also bring out the big guns for the February 4 game, when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots.



As you get ready to take in all of the glorious, hilarious ads (and the big game too, we guess), check out everything you need before throwing a Super Bowl party.