It’s hard to believe that anything Joanna Gaines does isn’t completely perfect. The 40-year-old star is a renovation master and successful restaurateur, and now she's a cookbook author. In conjunction with the release of her new cookbook, The Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering, The Daily Meal had lunch with Joanna Gaines in Manhattan and got the inside scoop on how she got in to the kitchen in the first place and what foods she’s suspecting her fifth child will love.
Gaines is in for yet another whole new experience: five-time motherhood. The mother of four is pregnant again and revealed the only thing that’s different for her this go-around is that “I’m older.” Well, that and some intense sugar cravings. Though Gaines already has a notorious sweet tooth, she suspects her new baby boy will have an even bigger one. “I’ve been craving cereal, but not the healthy kind. It’s children’s cereal, the really sugary stuff you’re not supposed to eat,” she revealed. “It’s that and candy.” And who doesn’t crave candy? We find that so relatable! Well, that and these 15 other food cravings.