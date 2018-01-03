'Fixer Upper' Family Expecting Baby No. 5

Big news out of Waco! Fixer Upper couple Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting their fifth child.

Perhaps this is why the hit HGTV series is coming to a close after its fifth season. Chip teased the big news in a series of social media posts during Tuesday’s episode. While some of the hints involved pregnancy cravings like pickles and ice cream, some involved a romantic concert.

“Everyone tune in now for tonight’s #FixerUpper! We’ve got some BIG news to share.. hint #1,” Gaines wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

Chip insinuated that you had to be watching the episode to catch hint No. 2, but he kind of gave it all away with hint No. 3. “Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco,” he wrote. “And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber”

He followed the tweet with a silly Instagram comparing his-and-hers baby bumps. “Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines”

Joanna followed up with more exciting news. The designer Instagrammed her latest sonogram and revealed that her husband thinks he can already tell that their fifth child is going to be a boy.

“Chip swears he can already tell it’s a boy. Look at the little heartbeat!!”

Regardless of the new baby’s sex, the Gaines’ fifth child will have Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, and Emmie Kay as brothers and sisters as well as Magnolia Table-running, cookbook-writing, house-flipping Chip and Joanna as parents. Hopefully they’ll have one of those extravagant celebrity baby showers that we can ooh and ahh over on Instagram.