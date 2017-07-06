How to Throw a ‘Space Jam’ Party for the 21st Century

Nearly every ‘90s kid went to a Space Jam-themed party. And nearly every twentysomething misses those youthful days of VHS tapes and computer games, with the stresses of life far ahead of them.

So why not go back in time for your next party? To touch on that sweet, sweetnostalgia for yourself, consider theming your next birthday party or summertime barbecue after this cult classic film.Not sure how to go about throwing a 1996 party 21 years later? We’ve broken it down for you.





Invitations

There are tons of iconic things about Space Jam, including the face-to-face poster starring Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan. Etsy seller NoteworthyCreative can remake the movie’s poster with you (or your child’s) face instead of Jordan’s, and the result is totally awesome.



Décor and Atmosphere

Tap in to the space theme for your party décor. Make papier-mâché planets, get starry backdrops for a photo booth, and don’t forget to buy Looney Tunes figurines to top your cake and give away as party favors. If you can bring in a few small basketball hoops to hang on the walls, we won’t blame you. And your guests will have a blast with hoops competitions.







As for the music, you already have a built-in playlist: the Space Jam soundtrack. Featuring classic hits from R. Kelly, the Spin Doctors, Coolio, and Bugs Bunny himself, you can’t beat this ‘90s nostalgia music.









Food and Drink

You know what are orange and circular? Basketballs. The color and shape of this particular game ball allows certain foods like cookies, cheese balls, and cake pops to easily be turned into basketballs.







As for beverages, we recommend brightly colored cocktails to bring out the cartoonish aspect of Space Jam. We recommend going for bold, basic colors. This Blue Independence Cocktail is refreshing, fruity, and beautiful. This Pucker Up Cocktail is tart, sassy, and flaming red. For a non-alcoholic option, serve this bright yellow mango lemonade.



Activities

Of course, no Space Jam-themed party would be complete without playing the movie in the background. We also definitely recommend having a basketball game in the middle of your bash. Designate one team as the Monstars and the others as the Toon Squad and consider playing HORSE.







The winners can take home bragging rights and a Space Jam-themed gift bag featuring basketball jerseys, Looney Tunes figurines, and movie candy.