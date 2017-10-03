Chicken Caesar Salad Is Literally the Most Perfect Dish Ever

Think of your absolute perfect meal. You probably have some protein in there, definitely some vegetables to make you feel healthy, something crunchy and bready for that gluten fix, and something creamy and flavorful to bring it all together. It’s quick and healthy. And it’s easily adaptable for all members of your household and time of year. Now think of a chicken Caesar salad. Oh, shoot? Is it actually the perfect meal we listed above? Is your mind totally blown? Well, it shouldn’t be. Because, as the title of this post suggests, chicken Caesar salad is pretty much the most perfect dish you could ever conceive of.