We believe that 50 is the prime of your life. You have years and years of wisdom and life experience behind you to help you avoid those silly ol’ mistakes, and yet you are still young enough to travel the world or live new experiences right in your own hometown. So while you’re in the best years yet, some long-held beliefs — and that whole “life rulebook” — need to be thrown out.

Back in your day, it was considered too forward to call back a person you were dating, white after Labor Day was considered to be a major social faux pas, and seeing a parent with brightly colored hair was shocking. Not anymore! After all, you’re 50, notDon’t think you can still learn how to bake bread or do the tango? Well, think again. It’s never too late to try something new or grow into your self-confidence. But of course, not all of life’s rules that are meant to be broken are fun. (You may want to rethink that diet soda and sugar-free candy habit at 50). For more rules that are no longer relevant as a middle aged adult, click here for the 50 rules to throw out when you turn 50