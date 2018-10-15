New Eggnog Vodka Will Make Your Holiday Drinks a Little Egg-streme

Flavored vodka varieties include everything from cherry cola to kale. But are you ready for eggnog vodka? That’s the new variety from vodka maker Three Olives, and depending on how much you like eggnog, you’ll either be decking your home bar with it or declaring it ho-ho-horrible.

“There are few flavors that evoke the delicious and nostalgic cues of the holiday season quite like eggnog,” the company said in a fact sheet.

This is the first time Three Olives has created an eggnog-flavored vodka, a spokesperson told The Daily Meal in an email, and to the company’s knowledge, might be the first time such a flavor has been offered by anyone.

The 60-proof eggnog vodka is available now nationwide for $17.99 a bottle. Its makers say it can be enjoyed “hot or cold, on the rocks or in a variety of fun and festive cocktails.”

Suggested recipes provided by the company range from the tropical (the Pina-co-nog-a mixes eggnog vodka, coconut milk and pineapple juice) to the wintery (the Hot Diggity Nog mixes eggnog vodka, apple cider, and hot chai tea). Whether or not eggnog vodka intrigues you, here are 12 things you didn’t know about eggnog.