Eggnog is a bit like marmite, in that you either love it or you hate it. But regardless of your feelings, like clockwork, after Thanksgiving, the shelves in the dairy aisle of most supermarkets are suddenly full of the cartoned, ready-to-drink holiday cheer that is eggnog.

Historically known as milk punch or egg milk punch, eggnog is chilled, rich, creamy, and sweet — a perfect accompaniment to candy canes, holiday cookies, and Christmas chocolates! The name eggnog (as you may have suspected) comes from the whipped egg whites and egg yolks that are traditionally used (to create the delightful frothy texture) when making this festive beverage, though the namesake ingredient is generally not used in commercial varieties. Many delight in the sneaky addition of brandy, whiskey, or rum to their glass of “nog” to further push the boundaries of holiday merriment.

If you’re looking for a basic, dependable, homemade eggnog you can use to in place of the store-bought kind, it’s worth keeping this trusty old-fashioned eggnog recipe up your sleeve. If you’re looking for more eggnog adventure, the collection of tasty recipes in this slideshow will open your eyes to 12 delightful eggnog possibilities. (You can even use the recipe above as the foundation for some of them.) From chia pudding and fudge to French toast and cookies, we tracked down some wonderful ways to take your eggnog game to the next level with these 12 days of eggnog recipes.

