You’ll Never Guess Which Flavor of Vodka Has the Most Calories

Sorry to put a damper on your Saturday night — but your flavored vodka shots might not be as low-cal a cocktail as you originally thought. Skipping the vodka cranberry and pre-gaming with blaringly terrible blends of fruity Smirnoff isn’t saving you much sugar at all.

If you’re dieting, or are just generally calorie-conscious, you probably know that booze is one of the worst offenders for empty-calorie consumption. In an attempt to mitigate the calories you’re drinking, you might turn to clear liquors — such as, say, every model’s favorite spirit: vodka.

But then you discovered that those clear liquors really don’t taste good sipped solo. And after choking down one too many vodka shots in an effort to intoxicate without breaking your caloric budget, you probably either started mixing it with diet soda (which is actually really bad for you), tried to enjoy Chrissy Teigen’s favorite, the vodka soda, or turned to flavored vodkas in an attempt to alleviate the repulsion.

Flavored vodkas are super sweet. But the lack of a nutrition label makes it all too easy for us to assume the nutritional value of a shot is the same, or at least really similar, to the plain, harsh-tasting vodka you’re trying to avoid.

The plain kind has just under 100 calories per shot, with zero grams of sugar.

I hate to break it to you — but the flavored varieties, ranging from whipped cream to tart cherry, aren’t so innocent.

But the exact calorie numbers of the flavors have remained a mystery, until one particularly diligent Reddit user emailed Burnett’s (one of the cheapest brands that also sells some of the wildest flavors) to ask for their nutritional info.

Burnett’s replied. And you’ll never believe how many calories are in the worst one.

The most caloric vodka flavor Burnett’s offers is Cherry Cola, with 162 calories per shot. That’s almost twice the calories of normal vodka.

Even more surprising is the flavor with the most sugar. Ruby Red Grapefruit, a tart sounding drink, has 14.2 grams of sugar in a single shot. That’s more sugar than even the most sugary Halloween candies! Imagine pre-gaming with three shots of that — you’d be in for some spikes and crashes for sure.

Any seasoned drinker knows that the more sugar in your drink, the worse your hangover will be. If you do drink these fruity spirits, you’ll be in need of a hangover cure for sure.