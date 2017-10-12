When you’re at the supermarket stocking up on groceries, you most likely don’t give much thought to where the staple ingredients you’re buying actually come from. Sure, if your avocado is from Mexico it’ll mention it right there on the label, but it’ll take some digging to figure out that the bag of flour you’re buying was manufactured in North Dakota. The folks at Digital Third Coast and Pots Planters & More have conducted lots of research into the states and countries where the majority of some of the most popular staple foods come from, and what they found might surprise you.

Here's Where the Ingredients in Your 20 Favorite Foods Come From (Slideshow)

When it comes to foods like olive oil, chicken wings, and apples, there are obviously many, many places around the world where these are produced. But what’s fascinating is to learn where the majority of each of those products comes from. In Italy, most of the olive oil consumed there obviously comes from Italy, but in the U.S., most of it actually comes from Spain. Most of the vodka we consume comes from Sweden, and even though New England might be the region most associated with clams, it’s Virginia that has the highest processed clam output by volume.

“We analyzed USDA reports tracking hundreds of varieties of produce grown domestically and abroad, as well as meat, poultry, and dairy products,” the researchers said. “For refined and processed ingredients … we identified which brands are most prolific in production, to establish where those products are most likely manufactured.”

To make this info easier to digest, they’ve built infographics that break down the ingredients of 20 popular foods and drinks, including chili, fruit salad, guacamole, ice cream, martinis, and beer, and reveal the U.S. state or foreign country where those ingredients are most likely to have originated. It’s pretty fascinating, and will most likely change the way you think about your pantry staples. Click here for the full slideshow!