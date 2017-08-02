What’s Happening Charleston: August 2017

Events

Brunch at Coast Brewing Co.: Local chef Maya Morrill will host a Saturday Brunch on August 5 from noon to 3 p.m. at Coast Brewing Co. Chicken and waffles, her popular dish at the annual Brewvival, will be served along with several other options.

Blue Crab Feast at Bowen’s Island: 2Nixons will host a Blue Crab Feast on August 6 starting at 2 p.m. at Bowen’s Island that features crabs by the dozen along with other snacks and live music. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early, as crabs are limited in supply.

Dames for the Cause: Home Team BBQ Downtown is kicking off a new monthly charity guest bartender series — Dames for the Cause — that will benefit their charity of choice — Hogs for the Cause. The Happy Hour, from 4 to 7 p.m., will feature a female bartender each month to raise money for the charity. On August 8, Caroline Woodruff of Proof will be featured making cocktails featuring Parted Tequila for $6 each.

Julia Child’s 105th Birthday Celebration Dinner: In celebration of Julia Child’s 105th birthday, The Glass Onion will host its annual celebration dinner on Tuesday, August 15. For $45 per person, diners can enjoy a special three-course menu for the night. Each course has three options. There will be optional French wine pairings for $25 per person. Spaces fill fast, so to make reservations, call 843-225-1717.

Path Pick Up to Palmetto: Join Charleston Moves, Keep Charleston Beautiful, and Palmetto Brewing for Path Pick Up to Palmetto. During this two-hour event, participants will pick up litter on the path below I-26 from Huger Street to Palmetto Brewing. After the event, enjoy $1 pints benefiting Charleston Moves and a special brunch menu by Graze Restaurant. They will also be screening E.T. inside.

Total Solar Eclipse: For the first time in 100 years, North Americans can witness a total solar eclipse. Charleston is in the direct path and is the last stop in the U.S. to experience the phenomenon. There are a ton of places to witness it, and here are some food- and beverage-related recommendations:

Fleet Landing’s Blackout Bash : Starting at noon until 4 p.m., head to Fleet Landing for beer, food, and music. Glasses are included.

Total Eclipse at the Creek: Morgan Creek Grill, located on the Intracoastal Waterway in Isle of Palms, will host a "Total Eclipse at the Creek" party from noon until 4 p.m. The party will feature live music by country/pop singer Lauren Hall, free merchandise and glasses, unlimited cotton candy, passed appetizers, face painting, and more. VIP wristbands are $40 for unlimited food, soda, and water.

The Gathering: Two of the city's most popular breweries join forces for The Gathering starting at noon. Revelry Brewing and Tradesman Brewing Co. will both host events and serve special beers brewed just for the event by each other at either location. Tradesman's event will be held at its soon-to-open space at 1647 King Street Extension, and Revelry's will be on its popular rooftop.

BevCon Charleston: Mostly an industry-only beverage conference, BevCon Charleston brings some of the country’s best bartenders, sommeliers, beverage makers, and media into town. There are several events open to the public including an opening happy hour at Prohibition, late night parties at Little Jack’s, The Ordinary, and The Warehouse and two nights of bar pop-ups at various restaurants and bars.

Summer Wine Bouquet: The Charleston Gallery Association is organizing a new art/wine tasting event — Summer Wine Bouquet — on August 27 on the rooftop at The Mills House Hotel. From 5 to 9 p.m., patrons can enjoy a special wine tasting, live painting demonstrations from the CSA Galleries, a souvenir wine glass, hors d’oeruvres, live music, and more for $50.

SC Reggae Jerk Festival: Celebrate Jamaican reggae music and food at the SC Reggae Jerk Festival on August 27 at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. Starting at noon, patrons can enjoy jerk samples, wine tasting, Caribbean dishes, and live music by Coolie G and Lion Soul Reggae and the Dubplates. Proceeds will benefit the Shelton Project in Port Antonio, Jamaica.

New Openings

Ink n Ivy: An eclectic restaurant at 565 King Street, Ink N Ivy’s menu features items such as shrimp tacos, nachos, certified Angus steaks, and more.

