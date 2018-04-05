Chain Serves Vegan Burger Cooked in Butter, Topped With Cheese

A California fast-casual chain has recently begun selling vegan Beyond Burgers — but they’re not even trying to make them vegan-friendly. Mediterranean food chain Luna Grill is selling Beyond Meat’s vegan patties cooked in dairy butter and topped with spicy feta cheese, rendering their version of the plant-based product decidedly not vegan.

Their decision to include a vegan patty cooked with dairy products was pointed out by a Luna Grill customer under the wildly appropriate Twitter name, @VeganPolice. “’Not able to prepare vegan style’ I asked them if it’d be vegan if I got it without the feta. They said no because they fry it on a buttery pan. I asked if they could use no butter. They said it’d take too long to wash the pan. What good is a beyond burger if it isn’t vegan?” questioned the customer and Twitter user.

“Not able to prepare vegan style”

I asked them if it’d be vegan if I got it without the feta. They said no because they fry it on a buttery pan. I asked if they could use no butter. They said it’d take too long to wash the pan. What good is a beyond burger if it isn’t vegan? 😒 pic.twitter.com/4ZTGojvvGc — Ⓥanilla bean (@veganpoIice) April 2, 2018

She also attached a photo of the sign touting the release of the Beyond Burger, calling it a “revolutionary plant-based burger” with smaller text below saying “Not able to prepare vegan style.” Beyond Meat, the brand that makes the Beyond Burgers and has been invested in by Leonardo DiCaprio, specializes in plant-based vegan and vegetarian meat substitutes that look and taste like meat.

@VeganPolice’s Twitter followers were quick to point out that Luna Grill’s cheese topping and the butter they fry the patty in both totally negate the whole “vegan burger” thing and that their decision to include Beyond Meat is based on a trend rather than a desire to serve vegan customers.

This is the dumbest thing ever — Kristina Guliasi (@kguliasi) April 3, 2018

Smh there’s no point, just flaunting the word vegan as a trend — sriracha Ⓥ (@sorraya__) April 2, 2018

Why would they alienate their own market like this? I'd be so mad! — Blinky Ⓥ 🌱 (@ChloeeSucks) April 3, 2018

Two steps forward, one step back.

A glimpse of the next few years with restaurants trying to cash in on the "trend" — TraⓋesty (@JokerofAnkh) April 5, 2018

In fairness, the only place the word “vegan” appears on the sign is in the disclaimer that the burger cannot be prepared that way.

You would think that with the recent wave of people going vegan (even celebrities like Drake!) that restaurants would want to fully cater to customers with dietary restrictions. The Daily Meal has reached out to Luna Grill and Beyond Meat for comment on the matter.

