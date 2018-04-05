vegan burger
Twitter/VeganPolice
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

Chain Serves Vegan Burger Cooked in Butter, Topped With Cheese

By
Editor
Vegans don’t eat dairy, including butter and cheese

A California fast-casual chain has recently begun selling vegan Beyond Burgers — but they’re not even trying to make them vegan-friendly. Mediterranean food chain Luna Grill is selling Beyond Meat’s vegan patties cooked in dairy butter and topped with spicy feta cheese, rendering their version of the plant-based product decidedly not vegan.

More Twitter Stories

Their decision to include a vegan patty cooked with dairy products was pointed out by a Luna Grill customer under the wildly appropriate Twitter name, @VeganPolice. “’Not able to prepare vegan style’ I asked them if it’d be vegan if I got it without the feta. They said no because they fry it on a buttery pan. I asked if they could use no butter. They said it’d take too long to wash the pan. What good is a beyond burger if it isn’t vegan?” questioned the customer and Twitter user.

She also attached a photo of the sign touting the release of the Beyond Burger, calling it a “revolutionary plant-based burger” with smaller text below saying “Not able to prepare vegan style.” Beyond Meat, the brand that makes the Beyond Burgers and has been invested in by Leonardo DiCaprio, specializes in plant-based vegan and vegetarian meat substitutes that look and taste like meat.

@VeganPolice’s Twitter followers were quick to point out that Luna Grill’s cheese topping and the butter they fry the patty in both totally negate the whole “vegan burger” thing and that their decision to include Beyond Meat is based on a trend rather than a desire to serve vegan customers.


In fairness, the only place the word “vegan” appears on the sign is in the disclaimer that the burger cannot be prepared that way.

You would think that with the recent wave of people going vegan (even celebrities like Drake!) that restaurants would want to fully cater to customers with dietary restrictions. The Daily Meal has reached out to Luna Grill and Beyond Meat for comment on the matter.

Looking for some actual vegan food? The kind without dairy? Check out America’s best vegan restaurants.

Click for slideshow
Vegan Alternatives So Good You Won't Miss Meat or Dairy Slideshow
Related Links
15 Meatless Dishes Perfect for Lent (and Beyond) SlideshowExperts Reveal the Top 2018 Travel Trends GallerySmall Diet Changes That Will Make a Big Difference (Gallery)
Tags
news
vegan
chain restaurant
plant based
dairy
twitter