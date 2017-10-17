Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Plant-Based Startup Beyond Meat

Leonardo DiCaprio has joined an A-list of investors who are backing the plant-based meat substitute manufacturer Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat aims to create products that reduce environmental impact and are plant-based but look, taste, and behave just like meat.

Fortune reports that Bill Gates, Twitter co-founders Biz Stone and Evan Williams, a former McDonald’s CEO, the Humane Society of the United States, and meat company Tyson Foods have already invested in the progressive company with a meatless mission.

Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown relayed to Fortune that DiCaprio’s investment was not any sort of celebrity promotion. “He’s a really good ally for us. This is not a celebrity deal. He is someone who genuinely believes in what we’re doing and wants to help grow it.”

That is easy to believe — DiCaprio heads his own foundation, which sends millions of dollars in grants to environmental causes and recently announced a $20 million grant to battle climate change. The star also backs LoveTheWild, a farm-raised, frozen seafood kit startup that aspires to make a positive impact on the environment and public health through aquaculture. Don’t have the money to invest? These 15 everyday actions and activities really make a difference for the environment.