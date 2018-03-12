Texas High School’s Chick-fil-A Dance Goes Viral: Watch

A Texas high school drill team choreographed a four-minute routine that pays tribute to Chick-fil-A and the chain’s iconic cow mascot.

The entertaining video, which has been viewed over 12 million times, shows the Hallsville High School Bobcat Belles dressed in cow costumes dancing through a mash-up of songs including “Proud to be a Cow” from Sesame Street, “Milkshake” by Kelis, and as Fox News reported, a Chick-fil-A-themed parody of The Beatles’ “Yesterday.”

The dance was originally choreographed as a competitive routine for national competitions, and was meant to remain secret, as most competitive dance routines are. However, after it was filmed during a smaller-scale competition and posted to social media, the routine went viral. “It kinda blew up! So I was like forget it, go ahead and share away,” dance team instructor Kathryn Calaway told local ABC affiliate KLTV. “Just funny that this is spreading like it is.”

The dancers, who originally used this dance to “let loose and have some fun,” said Calaway, received the highest score for a novelty dance at their competition that day. "They received a standing ovation when they performed," Chelsey Hess, whose daughter is a Bobcat Belle, told KLTV. "The crowd was going crazy!"

The Daily Meal has reached out to Chick-fil-A for a comment on the matter.

The Bobcat Belles will perform their Chick-fil-A routine for a national competition in Galveston March 24 and 25. The team has also started a GoFundMe page to assist in covering the cost of traveling and costumes.