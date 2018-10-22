taco bell
Taco Bell
Taco Bell Is Testing Out New Items in These 3 States

These new menu items sound delicious

Taco Bell’s menu never ceases to amaze us. All of their latest innovations, from nacho fries to a colorful midnight melt taco, seem to blow our minds and our taste buds. For the fall season, Taco Bell is testing out three new menu items, and we can’t wait to eat them all.

The Mexican-style fast food chain is testing a Toasted Cheddar Chalupa, a Reaper Ranch Quesarito, and a $2 Stacker Duo in localized markets. Yes, unfortunately these new Taco Bell test menu items will only be available in three places, and not even all together. The Toasted Cheddar Chalupa will be for sale in Flint, Michigan. Customers will get to try the golden fried chalupa shell with toasted cheddar cheese that holds seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, more cheddar cheese inside and sour cream for $2.49.


Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Toasted Cheddar Chalupa

Taco Bell is also targeting another Midwestern city. Customers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will be able to try the Reaper Ranch Quesarito in their Taco Bell restaurants. The burrito features double layers of both Reaper Ranch sauce — a creamy sauce with a kick derived from Carolina reaper peppers — and nacho cheese sauce, which sound pretty incredible. It retails for $2.99. In Charlotte, North Carolina, customers will get to order the “$2 Stacker Duo” which is a combo meal of a tri-folded quesadilla with seasoned beef and a three-cheese blend and a medium beverage of your choice. Sounds like we need to make a road trip happen soon!


Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Reaper Ranch Quesarito

These items are exclusively being tested in these three states for now, but who knows! If these test menu items do well, they might join the most popular menu items at America’s top chain restaurants.

