Feeling blue? Head to one of 12 select Taco Bell locations in Orange County, California area, where the chain is testing a cheesy Midnight Melt Taco, served in a blue-corn shell. But you’d better move fast: The item is only available through August 30.

In addition to the regular taco fixings of seasoned beef, tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream, the Midnight Melt Taco “features a layer of melted cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses inside a freshly fried taco shell made 100 percent from blue corn,” a Taco Bell representative told The Daily Meal in an email. So it’s very similar to the restaurant’s Crunchy Taco Supreme, only with the blue-corn shell and addition of the melted-cheese layer. (Some web reports are calling the cheese layer "nacho cheese," but Taco Bell tells us that's not the case.)

Twelve locations in Orange County, California, home to Irvine, the headquarters of Taco Bell, are testing the new item. It’s currently selling for $1, but of course, that could change if it’s launched in more markets.

Online review site Peep THIS Out! tried two of the new tacos, and pointed out that the blue-corn shell actually looks dark enough to be black, which might make it a fitting Halloween menu item. The reviewer enjoyed it, and liked the unusual shell color, but aside from noticing the melted cheese, proclaimed the taste to be “no different whatsoever” than a regular Crunchy Taco Supreme.

A Taco Bell spokesman said it's too early to tell if the Midnight Melt Taco will be offered at additional locations, noting that even products that do move beyond testing may take years to roll out nationwide. But if blue foods color your world, check out this list of 10 red, white and blue party foods that aren’t just dessert.