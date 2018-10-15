Every year around the holidays we look forward to making those tasty Pillsbury sugar cookies with various designs of pumpkins, turkeys, and Santa hats. They’re festive, they’re sweet, and they make your kitchen smell really, really good. This year, Pillsbury has released its latest cookie shape and it's inspired by the movie "Elf."

Not only does baking "Elf" cookies seem like the best way to spread holiday cheer, the cookies are also printed with an adorable Buddy the Elf hat that will make you smile. And smiling is our favorite!

So, while you’re planning your perfect holiday during which you’ll make snow angels for two hours, go ice skating, and eat a whole roll of cookie dough as fast as you can before snuggling, you can pick up these exclusive Pillsbury ready-to-bake "Elf"-shape sugar cookies from any Target, Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, Albertson’s, Safeway, Ahold, or Delhaize nationwide. Plus, two boxes only cost $5.

So if you know someone who needs a hug, or has a face so pretty they should be on a Christmas card, invite them to your house to bake these "Elf" cookies. Just don’t ruin everyone’s life by cramming 11 of them into the VCR. If you think you might, be sure to check out our ultimate family holiday survival guide, you cotton-headed ninny-muggins!