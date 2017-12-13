35 American Towns That Do Christmas Right

There is just something magical about celebrating the holidays. No matter where you are, what you are doing, or who you are with, spreading Christmas cheer tends to have this magnificent, enlightening effect on your environment and the people around you. This holiday season, you will want to grab your loved ones and friends and head to a town that embodies the Christmas spirit and celebrates the season like no other.

But don’t think that spending the holiday season in a town that does Christmas “right” means that it has to be a snowy, chilly destination or a quaint small town . Yes, Utah, Colorado, and Alaska have their fair share of festive Christmas destinations, but you can also have a magical and marvelous holiday in, and. No matter the temperature or the vibe, you’re sure to find Santa Claus, festive foods, and plenty of destination shopping in these 35 American towns that absolutely love and embrace the Christmas spirit.There are plenty of options depending for your holiday season this year. But no matter where you go, these 35 American towns know how to do Christmas right.