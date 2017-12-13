Christmas towns
TriggerPhoto/istockphoto.com
35 American Towns That Do Christmas Right

By
Editor
The absolute best towns to visit for a spirited Christmas trip

There is just something magical about celebrating the holidays. No matter where you are, what you are doing, or who you are with, spreading Christmas cheer tends to have this magnificent, enlightening effect on your environment and the people around you. This holiday season, you will want to grab your loved ones and friends and head to a town that embodies the Christmas spirit and celebrates the season like no other.

Merry Christmas!



Click here for the 35 American Towns That Do Christmas Right Slideshow.

But don’t think that spending the holiday season in a town that does Christmas “right” means that it has to be a snowy, chilly destination or a quaint small town. Yes, Utah, Colorado, and Alaska have their fair share of festive Christmas destinations, but you can also have a magical and marvelous holiday in Honolulu, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Miami. No matter the temperature or the vibe, you’re sure to find Santa Claus, festive foods, and plenty of destination shopping in these 35 American towns that absolutely love and embrace the Christmas spirit.

There are plenty of options depending for your holiday season this year. But no matter where you go, these 35 American towns know how to do Christmas right.

Kacey Bradley contributed to this report.

Click for slideshow
35 American Towns That Do Christmas Right Gallery
Tags
festivals
Christmas
holidays
winter
travel